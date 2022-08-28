Ensure justice for the dead IEBC officials

People all over the world take the oath of allegiance and oath of secrecy as a pledge to commit to the duties and responsibilities assigned to them. This acts as a reminder to the people taking up office that they have an obligation to the people to be served.

For every responsibility, one gets make a pocket of greatness, so it is said. At the end of last week, the new governors took the oath of office to implement campaign promises, which is no different case. Not forgetting that we had unique elections—peaceful and transparent.

However, we’ve had mysterious deaths and disappearances of IEBC officials, which is alarming. This is an issue that should be looked into at the highest level. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Gichugu Constituency, Geoffrey Gitobu, died in Nanyuki Town last Monday. It is said he felt dizzy while driving and collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Not so long ago, Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, who was the returning officer in Embakasi East Constituency, Nairobi, was reported missing while on duty on August 11. His body was later found dumped in Loitokitok, Kajiado, by herders with his body showing visible signs of a struggle. Reports say he excused himself to receive a phone call but never returned. The deputy returning officer took charge of the elections from there.

In 2017, there was a similar case, involving IEBC IT manager Chris Msando, who disappeared and was later found dead in Kikuyu. He had been tortured and strangled, according to the autopsy report.

These are among the very many incidences that we have had in the recent elections.

These people had their lives, business, they had children that looked up to them. Till when shall we put up with these heinous acts? How many more souls have to be lost so that something about the issue can be done? Enough is enough. Kenyans are tired of narrations. We need peace and tranquillity in all sectors.