Ensure ‘green’ advertising

We have littered advertisement posters all over the country that are jumbled. It isn’t appealing to anyone; in any case, it increases the cases of pollution of our environment.

Codification and implementation of local advertisement laws and by-laws governing a neat and more organised way of putting up posters would lead to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Our environment is our life and our responsibility. However, for a long time, our environment has been polluted by these untidy advertisement posters.

Even after the dates or events elapse as stated on the ads, there is no criteria for removing the stuck posters, leaving no trace of them, therefore retaining leftovers on the surfaces that cause an unsightly scene.

The debris then continues sticking on the surfaces with nobody showing any concern, as it goes on polluting the environment with the poor impression of our communities, and since the material is non-biodegradable, it will stick for the longest time anyone can think of; bringing about unhealthy and unclean environment.

Sustainable environment

Let the authorities pass advertisement laws and by-laws that guide the citizens, faith-based sector, cultural leaders, private sector and experts in maintaining a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Through them, we would implement and innovate well-organised, smart and digitalised pole banners, banner flags, chalk art, wearable advertising billboards and banners signs, mobile vehicle advertisements, flyers (comes along with bins at various points), noticeboards, street furniture displaying ads, street poles and sign posts not only in urban areas but also in the remotest of regions.

Implementing these proposals would be of immense benefit, with a positive impact on the environment. It will put an end to the untidy surroundings as our street walls and electric poles would be clean, free from harmful and unpleasant substances. It would also create employment for our youth.