Ensure gender equality for a prosperous society

Kenya is participating in the July 16-20 Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, themed “Spaces, solidarity and solutions”, which seeks to advance and address challenges that impede realisation of gender equality.

The event comes at an ideal time, hot on the heels of the “2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS)” report and World Population Day, which was themed “Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities”. This is an opportunity to interrogate our approaches towards gender equality track our progress and fast-track or expand our efforts towards key indicators.

At the 2019 Women Deliver, then-President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke highly of Kenya’s progress. He also made commitments like increasing the number of women in power, gender mainstreaming in all sectors, ending harmful cultural practices such as child marriage, tackling climate change and making primary and secondary education compulsory.

This is in line with the ICPD+25 commitments for 2030—which include ending discrimination; eradicating gender-based violence (GBV); and stopping teenage pregnancies, new adolescent and youth HIV infections and harmful practices such as child marriage. There was also ensuring universal access to friendly quality reproductive health services and information to the youth and adolescents by 2030.

Indicates progress

The KDHS report indicates progress in health and population indicators. For example, FGM reduced from 21 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2022; uptake of contraception increased from 58 per cent to 63 per cent as physical violence fell from 55 per cent to 43 per cent among married women. But stark disparities abound. For example, amid a national drop in teen pregnancies from 18 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2022, some counties had rates higher than 20 per cent and others lower than 10 per cent.

We need targeted interventions to bring counties with negative indicators at par with the rest and ensure those with positive indicators do not regress. And at the core of that should be gender equality.

In most of our cultures, women and girls are perceived to have a lower status, hence less control over decision-making about their bodies, intimate relationships, families and communities. They are thus exposed to violence, coercion and harmful practices and at risk of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

With gender equality, men and women, boys and girls will have the tools and opportunities to advance their lives and contribute to economic growth. Well-educated women and girls have a better understanding of their bodies and reproductive rights. They can make informed decisions, protect themselves from harmful practices, negotiate safer sex and advocate their reproductive health rights.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) information and awareness can challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes that perpetuate inequality and discrimination, hence improved outcomes in health, education and empowerment and elimination of GBV. It will result in poverty reduction, economic growth and social development at individual and societal levels.

By prioritising and safeguarding gender equality, we can create a more equitable and just society where everyone can fully exercise their rights, including SRHR.