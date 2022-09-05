Ensure every Kenyan child goes to school

The recent United Nations report which indicated that more than 1.8 million children in Kenya are not going to school is worrying. That shows the country still lags in the education sector even after the 100 per cent transition policy was put in place.

Children are the future of the nation. Therefore, this population demographic not being educated is a big setback to both the economy and future leadership. Those staying at home will not acquire the skills and knowledge that are only taught at school but are necessary for their future life preparation.

Some children might be forced by uncontrollable circumstances, such as poverty and war, to stay at home; therefore, there is a need for government intervention.

Article 53 of the Constitution stipulates that every child has the right to free and compulsory education. Article 55 encourages the state to take affirmative action programmes in ensuring that children get access to basic education.

Stern measures should be taken against parents who do not enrol their children in school. This can be done easily by the authorities, such as chiefs and village elders, because they know most if not all the people they lead. Ensuring that all children get equality and quality education is a promising feature for future generations as it will contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction.

Big threat

However, lack of basic education is a big threat to our nation. It is the main cause of the increasing number of unemployed youths who are turning to crime. Conducting campaigns to create awareness of the importance of education can help to resolve the problem.

It is no doubt that some parents still do not believe in the power of education and that is why they fail to take their children to school. The government must make sure that the merits of education reach every corner of this country.



