Ensure equity in distribution of vaccines

Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, countries moved in earnest to impose preventive measures like handwashing, masking and social distancing.

Proper adherence to these measures, coupled with contact tracing, testing and quarantine, have been shown to be efficient in mitigating the spread of the deadly virus.

That notwithstanding, the virus is still running wild, with more than two million deaths and 100 million infections across the world so far. Encouragingly, several Covid-19 vaccines have been developed and licensed for emergency use. Vaccines remain the only lifeline against the coronavirus.

However, in the rush to acquire the vaccines, low-income countries are at a disadvantage when it comes to claiming enough volume of the ‘Holy Grail’ to protect a substantial size of their populations.

Unfair global distribution

Given their strong purchasing power and bilateral deals with vaccine manufacturers, the wealthy countries are acquiring far more doses of the vaccines than they require for vaccination drives, resulting in unfair global distribution.

That wealthier countries made advance orders of different potential vaccine candidates before clinical trials had been finalised highlights the glaring disparity in vaccine accessibility.

Despite the international mechanism spearheaded by COVAX Facility, established 10 months ago to ensure, among others, rapid, fair and equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide, high-income countries still claim an enormous share of doses than their low-income counterparts.

By January 22, shows a Duke University’s Global Health Innovation Center (GHIC) report, high-income countries had acquired 4.2 billion doses and upper-middle-income ones 1.14 billion.

Low and lower-middle-income countries held 444 million and 270 million doses, respectively. The fair-access COVAX Facility has a confirmed 1.11 billion doses.

Demand outpaces supply

As the demand for vaccines outpaces supply, it is projected that low-income countries are less likely to be vaccinated by the end of the year. The US, Britain and European Union have so far administered at least 24 million doses to their citizens while many other countries are yet to kick off their drives.

Vaccination is the only suitable path to herd immunity. Achieved when a large proportion of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease, thereby halting its spread, herd immunity will ensure effective protection of the global community against the virus.

Therefore, the prevailing situation, where only wealthier countries amass the lion’s share of vaccines to immunise their citizens, undermines efforts to achieve herd immunity.

Until equitable distribution is enhanced, vaccines will not be the silver bullet against Covid-19 as people in low-income countries will continue to grapple with infections and deaths, potentially hampering postpandemic global recovery.

Dr Kerima, PhD, is a biochemist. zablonok@gmail.com. @KerimaZablon