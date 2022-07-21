Ensure better services for young people

Youth are an essential component of national development and key driver in the realisation of Kenya’s ‘Big Four Agenda’, Kenya Vision 2030 and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as inscribed in the Youth Policy.

The Kenya Youth Development Policy places young people in the broader context of national development and envisages that all youth will have productive opportunities to reach their full potential, both as individuals and as active participants in society.

Sixty per cent of the population are young people, who face mental health risks associated with human rights violations and violence, substance abuse, sexual, reproductive and gender identity issues, HIV infections, information communication technology-related cyberbullying and changes in the socioeconomic and climatic environment.

On health, HIV/Aids infections have spiralled due to alcohol and drug use, whereby they engage in risky sexual behaviours that affect their ability to make safe choices.

It is high time the political frameworks and manifestos are actualised into reality, Kenya has to upscale their approach on serious issues that need serious attention rather than accepting manifestos that will mislead young people into arriving at decisions that they will regret or become hard for them to reverse from.

The government should stop the smuggling of illegal substances to salvage an addicted youthful population to foster a healthy generation. High taxes on tobacco and alcohol would decrease consumption of the harmful substances.

When the youth access and acquire education and training, they must thereafter be able to find appropriate employment. To foster continuity and prosperity, the issues of better health, better education, empowerment and creating employment opportunities for young people ought to be among the main agenda.



