Ensure Africa’s nationally determined targets for climate change are realistic

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are climate change mitigation and adaptation targets set by the Paris Climate Change Agreement of 2015.

Commendably, some African countries are up to date with their obligations. But many developing countries, including in Africa, have challenges with NDC implementation for various reasons.

First, NDC implementation is hindered by a fundamental lack of awareness and understanding of climate change issues.

According to a recent study led by Mark Akrofi, most people in Africa are misinformed about global climate change. General awareness levels are extremely low and, worryingly, student knowledge of climate change is minimal.

There is a strong need to deepen understanding of climate change across the continent.

Secondly, most countries have not included other leading actors of climate change campaigns, such as youth activists and women’s groups, in the development and implementation of NDC targets.

African governments should tap into the energy of these groups by strengthening youth environment and climate change clubs and networks at universities and colleges and providing financial support to women’s groups and CBOs involved in NDC implementation activities.

Thirdly, finances are a major challenge, especially in Africa. Most countries have earmarked very little funding under their national budgets for climate change mitigation and adaptation, in part owing to a conviction that they will mobilise resources from external sources.

Apart from being a bad strategy, external funding promised before and during the Paris COP of 2015 has not been forthcoming.

This issue is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon because advanced economies are challenged by lower economic growth and inflation as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and an energy crisis compounded by the war in Ukraine arising from the Russian invasion of its neighbour.

Unrealistic

In some African countries, the little funds earmarked for NDCs were reallocated for food, fuel and the purchase of Covid-19 medicine.

Africa should reduce its reliance on externally sourced financial resources and ensure that, domestically, there is proper coordination and minimisation of wastage of climate change projects and programmes.

The example of Singapore, and now Vietnam, is instructive for developing countries.

Fourth, the targets reflected in most African countries’ NDC 2020 reports are unrealistic and need to be revised to capture the reality on the ground.

There are numerous reasons why revision is necessary. One, in many cases, whatever little gains made have been eroded. In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, ongoing droughts, conflicts and economic mismanagement continue to impact negatively on many parts of the continent.

Acknowledging these and a lack of anticipated donor funds, African countries should lower their ambitions in their NDC targets to establish more achievable and, hence, sustainable goals.

Realistically, the NDC targets should be based on local financial resources and, if external assistance from the international community is forthcoming, then higher targets can be revisited.

Every climate change action, and the tracking of NDC targets, must be integrated into national planning, budgets and revenues.

These will, in turn, demonstrate that we are serious about climate change issues and that African countries are willing to commit their meagre resources towards combating the emergency. As the saying goes, charity begins at home.

Lastly, besides finances and other factors mentioned above, the success of NDCs will depend on inclusive and shared responsibilities by each and every climate change-informed citizen.

In short, the implementation of the NDCs is everyone’s business and not just that of a few individuals and groups.