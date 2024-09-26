Enhance farmers’ digital literacy

Small-scale agriculture remains the backbone of Kenya’s economy. Therefore, improving the productivity of smallholder farmers is essential for food security and economic growth. Stakeholders can help achieve higher production by advancing digital literacy among farmers.

Enhancing the ability of smallholder farmers to access and use digital tools such as smartphones and the internet to access and share information will enable them to make better and effective farming decisions.

Digital literate farmers can easily access current market prices, weather forecasts, agricultural advice and financial services like mobile banking and loans.

A study conducted by Global System for Mobile Communications, a global association representing mobile operators, found that farmers using digital services were able to increase their crop yields by up to 50 per cent. They also saw a rise in incomes because they could sell their produce at better prices after gaining access to market information.

Providing affordable internet

According to the study, many farmers revealed that the simple act of learning to use a smartphone and accessing digital platforms had made a huge difference in their productivity.

To fully unlock smallholder farmers’ potential and enhance their production, more needs to be done to advance their digital literacy. This can be achieved through targeted training programmes that teach them how to use mobile apps, the internet, and other digital tools relevant to their farming needs.

Programmes should focus on making digital literacy training accessible to women and older farmers, who are often left behind.

Furthermore, progressive partnerships between the government, private sector and non-governmental organisations can help expand digital literacy initiatives to rural areas.

Notably, providing affordable internet and access to smartphones, along with training on how to use them, will be crucial in ensuring higher farm productivity, and improved livelihoods as well as increased food security in the country.