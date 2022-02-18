Enhance access to justice and rid courts system of ruinous cartels

Courts are expected to deliver impartial justice in all cases before them irrespective of the status of the parties involved. The framers of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 were alive to this, which is why they embedded access to justice in our Bill of Rights.

Article 48 of the Constitution requires the State to ensure that all persons have access to justice at affordable cost as a right. The Constitution also promotes Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which encompasses reconciliation, mediation, arbitration and traditional dispute resolution (TDR) mechanisms.

However, many Kenyans face challenges in accessing justice especially through the courts. A survey conducted in 2019 by Afrobarometer revealed that a majority of the respondents preferred out-of-court settlements to courts of law and tribunals. Only 10 per cent or less had any contact with the formal court system in the two years before the survey.

The survey revealed 35 per cent of Kenyans think judges and magistrates are involved in corruption, 57 per cent trusted the courts while 73 per cent trusted religious leaders and 66 per cent traditional leaders.

The most preferred avenue is through friends or family members (24 per cent), traditional leaders or community (19 per cent) or by the parties settling a matter (18 per cent). Only a paltry 2 per cent considered courts the first point of call in accessing justice.

Hence the need to develop a justice system that takes into account these different needs. Therefore, the move by the National Council on Administration of Justice to include enhanced access to justice for vulnerable groups as a key pillar of its 2021-2026 Strategic Plan is timely. However, more emphasis should be on promoting ADR and legal aid programmes.

The Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome should prioritise digitisation of the court infrastructure and war on corruption cartels that have damaged the credibility and integrity of the courts.