Engaged adults help children to cope better

Depressed youth

Why does it seem that our youth experience more emotional upheaval and instability than in previous generations?

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Angi Yoder-Maina

Executive Director

Green String Network

What you need to know:

  • If our youth are so knowledgeable, then why are they so emotionally vulnerable?
  • Why does the national youth suicide rate appear to escalate?

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the lives of families, leaving many adults stressed and anxious and others struggling to cope. It has also put the mental health of young people at risk. They feel helpless and hopeless, and know it in new and deeper ways.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.