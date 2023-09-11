Engage youth to save the planet

Climate change is the greatest threat to our existence. This month, over 30,000 delegates met in Nairobi to discuss the environment. The Africa Climate Summit didn’t come as a surprise as the continent accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse gas emissions, at 3.8 per cent, yet it’s the most vulnerable to climate change impacts. The largest emitters are China (23 per cent), the United States (19 per cent), and the European Union (13 per cent).

The huge presence of heads of state and scholars to discuss the environment shows that climate change directly threatens human health, with substantial impacts on indigenous people. The summit symbolised a new era of climate leadership in Africa and the world, but it equally represented an empowering crisis for the continent to meet sustainable development goals. The youngest continent with a population set to double to 2.5 billion by 2050, it has immense potential in clean energy, arable land, and critical minerals, and it’s also home to most of the fastest-growing economies of the world.

When looking at Africa’s future, experts often cite the continent’s large, growing young population as an asset. Young African leadership brings more than just political emancipation. We must develop their skills and competence.

The recent engagement of the government in the recruitment of young people to tree planting points toward better and meaningful engagement. However, more needs to be done in terms of collaboration, network, research, and linkages, if the climate framework is to be realised.

Secondly, the knowledge of indigenous communities on climate mitigation and adaptation needs to be harnessed. Indigenous people are among the most affected and amidst these realities, they are leading the way in innovative health-related climate change adaptation work, using traditional knowledge and novel approaches.