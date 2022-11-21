Engage youth on climate

Climate change is a global emergency today. The attention of humans on Planet Earth has been captured and diverted to climate change adaptation. It is the measure of how current you are on matters of global concern.

The climate talk climaxed with the COP27 summit in Egypt, where the world gathered to seek solutions through new interventions and ideas. The summit had the youth and adults fully involved.

As founder of Goal Girl and Boy Africa (GGB_AFRICA), an initiative whose interest is in nurturing young minds to transform into all-around citizens, I recently came across a climate innovation challenge, a programme that I would love to share.

I finally found out something for the young people courtesy of Teddy Warria, founder of African’s Talkings. This initiative is well structured to benefit the youth from primary and secondary levels of education in matters of climate concern.

The curriculum not only enlightens and sensitises young minds but also provokes them into generating creative and innovative initiatives, getting them involved.

The curriculum guides young minds towards generating implementable ideas from them. Climate action is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As an advocate of youth’s well-being, I suggest that climate change be included in the primary and secondary school curriculum.

The climate innovation challenge is aimed at providing a platform for as many young minds as possible to showcase their innovative and creative ideas towards climate issues. This is a good strategy to get them engaged. It provides a series of training to teachers, who thereafter coordinate and collaborates with the youth in bringing out the best of them.

We can no longer wait for the youth to transform into adults so as to start engaging them in such crucial matters in the society as climate change. The universe needs them now. Therefore, fellow youth, Climate Innovation Challenge it is!