Enforce sexual offences laws

They become pregnant at an early age not because they are in a stable relationship, but because the legal environment does not effectively protect them from unintended pregnancy.

Fear for their lives, delays in prosecution of cases due to lack of evidence and preference for out of court settlements increase cases of unintended pregnancy.

In some cases, young girls fall pregnant as a result of rape or defilement, which is prohibited in the sexual offences act. This law clear states that a person below 18 years cannot consent to having a sexual relationship, with Section 3 criminalising rape.

Many young girls would not wish to report that they have been defiled, thereby opting to keep the pregnancy to term or procure an unsafe abortion. Poor implementation of laws to prevent unintended pregnancy among teenage girls “normalises” engage in sex with minors.

Unintended pregnancies have serious consequences on the individual and on the economy. The girl has to drop out of school, families are impoverished due to increased expenses and the government has to pay for drugs and commodities. There are also other dire consequences such as death.

Kenya is a progressive country in terms of formulation of policies relating to sexual and reproductive health of adolescents. However, the greatest challenge is policy implementation.

In 2021, the National Council for Population and Development reported 350,000 cases of unintended pregnancies nationally. The solution to this lies in the implementation of relevant laws and elimination of out of court settlements.

Communities should be educated on what the laws say regarding sexual offences. Ensuring witness protection and prosecuting cases as per the law will eliminate unintended pregnancies that result from sexual offences. If the victims are sure of their security, they will openly report the perpetrators



