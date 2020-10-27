Enforce rules to remove toxic paints from country

As Kenya joins the global community this week to mark the 8th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action (26th-31st), there is a compelling need to support and enforce the country’s paint industry to transition from unsafe leaded paints to minimize their devastating health and environmental impacts.

Lead additives in paints have traditionally been used to enhance drying properties of oil-based, decorative paints; they also give them the much-needed visually appealing gloss, and helps reduce corrosion on painted metal surfaces.

However, their benefits come at a steep cost to human health, especially in children and women — exposure to the heavy metal through the air, soil and food causes brain and nervous system damage, resulting in decreased mental abilities and heightened risks of behavioural problems.

It can also cause anaemia, kidney damage, hypertension and impair the reproductive function among other disastrous impacts.

After leaded petrol was phased out in Kenya in 2005 following a concerted public health campaign, leaded paints remained one of key sources of lead exposure to Kenyans; the time to phase them out too is long overdue.

Leaded paints are still extensively used in our homes, schools, vehicles, buildings, roads, toys, furniture and playground equipment. The surfaces with leaded paint may peel off over time and contaminate the air, soil and food.

For instance, motor vehicle paintworks that involve removal of previously painted surfaces through sanding and welding may generate lead into the air.

Renovations, demolitions and re-painting activities could possibly release lead particles in air. Road marking paint containing lead can wear off over time and get into the environment. Raw materials for paint making are usually in powder form and also gets into air when disturbed.

In recognition of the serious threat posed by leaded paints, the government through the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), developed and gazetted the East Africa Paint standards to curb the production, importation, exportation, sale and use of paints whose lead content exceeds 90 parts per million (ppm).

The importance of the standard is to safeguard human health, environment and prevent technical barriers to trade across the East Africa Region. .

As one of the technical persons who contributed to the development of the standards, I am cognizant that the task ahead now is to ensure that formal and informal paint manufacturers receive the information they need to adequately comply with the standards.

Environmental health

There is need for greater engagement with the paint industry to ensure that compliance to the standards is not only good for human and environmental health but also good for their business.

Safer and more cost-effective alternatives to lead additives to paints do exist and need to be upscaled to accelerate transition from toxic paints.

It is however challenging for paint makers and suppliers to stop using unleaded materials when raw material containing lead are all over the markets.

It's encouraging that while some paint manufacturer are making good progress in complying with the standards, others, including those in the informal sector where use of lead is still highest, need adequate information to transition to safer paints.

In addition, enhanced public awareness about the risks of leaded paints will also shift the market dynamics in favour of safe paints by compelling manufacturers and importers to meet that growing public demand.

As we mark the Lead Poisoning Week of Action, stakeholders are conducting a series of virtual events and outreach to advance the understanding, commitment, and action towards the implementation and enforcement of the East Africa paint standards of total lead content of 90 ppm maximum.

The specific objective is to foster commitment of governments and stakeholders to increase the awareness of the health and environmental risks posed by lead paint for the implementation of the standard.

As a member of the Lead Paint Advisory Council of the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead in Paint, Kenya is under the obligation to demonstrate action to address the environmental and health impact due to lead exposure from paints.

The most effective way to ensure that consumers get lead free paints “with no addition of toxic metal” is by enforcing the established East Africa paint standards and creating awareness among the stakeholders.

Paint manufacturers are hence expected to comply to the standard by making quality paint with no addition of the toxic metal.

The standards will also support suppliers of raw materials for paint to provide unleaded materials that do not compromise on the quality and colour of paints. There is no reason not to move quickly to phase out Leaded paints in the East Africa and Africa as a whole.

Dr Were, a chemistry lecturer at the University of Nairobi, is Kenya’s representative to the Lead Paint Alliance Advisory Council and chairlady of the Technical Committee of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.