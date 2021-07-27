Enforce right to be forgotten

Data protection

A data subject in Kenya can request the data controller to erase or destroy without undue delay personal data that the former is no longer authorised to retain.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sheldon Atamba

The right to be forgotten — which Thomas Cooley calls the right to be left alone — enables an individual to have their personal data erased from the internet if its retention affects their privacy, data protection and other rights.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.