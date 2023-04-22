Enforce laws and stop issuing meaningless ‘tough measures’

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s “tough” statement on road safety issued last Wednesday seems to suggest that there exists a lacuna in requisite policies and regulations to safeguard road users.

But the opposite is actually the truth. There is a plethora of rules and regulations strewn across all sectors of public administration that are routinely flouted because of a pathetic level of enforcement.

What we should have seen instead is a deliberate move to enhance enforcement, rather than a re-issue of rules.

The fitting of speed limiters in public service vehicles and requirements that heavy commercial vehicles should not exceed 80 kilometres per hour are not new. It is a requirement that there should be signage at all black spots and that all commercial vehicles should be tested once every year. The night travel ban on school buses is also not new.

Why should a routine task of ensuring the desired quality of spare parts, speed governors and other products used on cars require yet another multi-agency task force comprising the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, the Kenya Bureau of Standards, the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority?

It is not true that installing cameras at black spots will necessarily reduce road accidents, and it is also a fallacy that most accidents necessarily happen at sites designated as black spots. It is just the possibility of accidents happening at those locations that high, not the actual occurrence of accidents. Cameras are generally effective as speed monitors and can be useful after accidents happen, not before. So, ordering the installation of cameras at black spots is at best a self-gratuitous gesture.

To be fair, this laissez-faire attitude towards enforcement is not confined only to the transport sector. We have just seen another illustration of this in the education sector with the demand by Members of Parliament that all public schools should have a clinic staffed with at least a nurse and that food intended for school children be inspected by health officials. Since when did this stop being a requirement? Health safety regulations are ignored or breached all the time again because there is no enforcement, it is inadequate or it is corrupted.

Road engineers are overlooking professional regulations and requirements and certifying as kosher poor workmanship of roads and bridges because they have been bribed to do so by contractors. Their colleagues in building construction are doing the same, endangering lives, causing deaths and triggering colossal commercial losses to the country. School administrators are flouting regulations on the issuance of books and equipment and pocketing millions of shillings intended to buy these items.

Illegal activities

Rangers employed to protect public forests and prevent other illegal activities like poaching are colluding with lawbreakers to sabotage the regulations that they are paid to enforce. Tax and revenue collectors are hurting the processes they are required to uphold and denying institutions revenues. The list and instances of lax, absent or corrupted enforcement is endless.

The solution is actually the opposite — tighten enforcement. Make people accountable. Make it painful for those entrusted with the responsibility to flout the same or to fail to do what they are required to do. It is notoriously difficult to fire incompetent workers in the civil service. Transfers and placing interdicted people on half pay is a terrible option.

President William Ruto has the reputation of being a hard taskmaster. It is rumoured that he has put his team of Cabinet Secretaries under pressure to deliver. This is yet to be felt on the ground. He should go further and demand action. Demand resignations when preventable accidents happen. Do not tolerate mediocrity. You have been to Kigali many times and you know what your counterpart there does, Mr President. Don’t be shy to emulate a working system.

People too should be punished for breaking the law. An easy example that can bring quick order in the transport sector is to dock errant drivers’ licences with penalty points each time they break the law. A

number of infringements should trigger a punishment, typically the withdrawal of the licence for a period. Serious infringements should lead to permanent cancellation of the authority to drive. In some jurisdictions, offences like driving cars with high carbon emissions have led to impoundments and even the destruction of those vehicles.

If the government is going to be seen as serious about enforcing existing laws and regulations, it should stop recycling memos expecting that things are going to change. Let it not wait for another round of horrifying accidents on the roads or mass food poisoning in schools and issue yet another set of “tough measures”.