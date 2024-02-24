Energy transition should not be used to impoverish us

On December 13, 2023, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) issued a press release, in which it stated that the COP 28 Agreement signals the “Beginning of the End” of the fossil fuels era; and urged member States to develop stronger climate action places by Year 2025, and to triple renewable energy by Year 2030.

This energy transition will have profound impact on the geo-resources sector. As I have said before, we have no issues with the logic of the transition to green energy in meeting the imperatives of climate change. I have two questions: Are we being practical and realistic in our ambitions to exit fossil fuels in two decades by year 2050? I don’t think it is realistic for us to change from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources within the next 20 years. We are used to these ambitious UN targets, which are usually not met!

For instance, in September 2009, the UN set eight millennium development goals which were to be achieved by member States by the year 2015. One of them was to halve the proportion of people who suffer from hunger. Two decades later, this goal is yet to be met! Fossil fuels account for 77 per cent of the global energy mix. Renewables account for only 6.6 per cent. It will take more than 50 years, if not our entire lifetime, to replace them with renewables.

There have also been massive investments in fossil fuel infrastructures for decades – production wells, refineries, pipelines, stations, motor vehicles, ships and air craft. These cannot be abandoned overnight. We cannot make a radical break with fossil fuels. Massive investments are required for renewable energy infrastructure, wind turbines, solar panels, storage batteries, transmission lines etc. We don’t have the money, and climate funding is a mere trickle. Renewable energy requires high float end costs, and private capital is expensive. This will make renewable energy unaffordable or the majority of our people.

Given the endemic poverty especially in rural areas, our people will continue to rely on kerosene, charcoal and firewood for foreseeable future. Can green energy alone solve Africa’s debt burden, and bring a rapid socio-economic transformation? The energy transition is taking place in a socio-economic context of widespread poverty, massive youth unemployment, and high cost of living especially high food, fuel and electricity prices. It is a difficult transition to most of our people who use kerosene, firewood and charcoal to expensive modern clean energy sources. To them a carbon-free world is a very “distant dream”.

The most fundamental challenge in our economy today is the crippling debt burden, which is taking 40 per cent of the entire national revenue. The government has had to impose very painful taxes on Kenyans to service these debts, and this has pushed up the cost of living. I know we are celebrating the new Eurobond which has saved Kenya from the risk of default on the 2014 Eurobond. Using a more expensive Eurobond to pay a previous Eurobond is not a sustainable solution. We have just kicked the “can” down the road. My question is, shall we sell wind and solar power to pay external debts? Africa is energy poor.

We need all forms of energy at our stage of development. As policy makers. We should act in the fundamental interests of our people. We should determine the pace and shape of the transition to ensure that it does not trap our people debts, poverty and social backwardness.

The West is innovative but is not always right. We still remember the Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) of 1980’s which brought a lot of poverty, misery and political instability in Africa. Africa has a huge under-explored and unexploited oil and gas resources which we should extract and use to transform the continent, and even invest in renewable energy. We have commercially proven oil deposits in Lockchar basin in Turkana.

Energy transition should not be used to deprive us of our vital resources for development. We should not be intimidated by energy transition activist. We should produce that oil and use its proceeds to pay external debts, invest in agriculture, take our children to school and buy medicine for our hospitals.



