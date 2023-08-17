Energy choices will determine world’s future

The 27th Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) Annual International Conference, themed “Environmental Social Governance for a Sustainable Future: Aligning People, Profit and Planet”, ended this week.

Seeking to contribute to the ongoing global discourse on shaping a sustainable future, it tackled the urgent question of how to balance companies’ need to make profit while protecting humanity and the planet as environmental challenges escalate.

Central to the discussions was the crucial role of environmental social governance (ESG) in steering industries towards sustainability. This resonates with sectors like oil and gas that are confronting the complex landscape of climate change and energy transition.

That is why the National Oil Corporation (NOC), a key player in the energy sector, has embraced ESG policies by harmonising traditional energy generation with newer, greener systems.

As the world grapples with climate change and the need to shift from dependency on hydrocarbons, achieving low-carbon transitions and net-zero emissions is paramount, which aligns with the goals of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The frequency of extreme weather events and their intensity have injected new urgency into the debate. Global news headlines have highlighted the catastrophes humanity is suffering. In Kenya and other parts of Africa, erratic weather patterns imperil rain-fed agriculture, fostering food insecurity, poverty and hopelessness among communities.

ESG is not confined to a specific sector. But in that context, the ESG framework takes on a central role, for instance, in enabling the oil and gas industry to play a leading role in the energy transition.

As the US-based think tank Atlantic Council notes, oil and gas companies can spearhead the clean energy revolution and climate-focused ESG principles must be integrated into business models and effective communication with markets and governments.

Energy is the lifeblood of progress. Developing nations are poised to witness exponential energy demand growth. Managing that while exploiting hydrocarbon resources responsibly is a delicate balancing act.

The UNEP warns that the goal of limiting temperature increases to the desired two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2050 is unlikely. Global geopolitical conflicts and pandemics compound these challenges, demanding immediate collective action to avert a catastrophe.

President William Ruto’s message at the Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi resonates with escalating calls to curb fossil fuel usage: Nations must collaborate to achieve a sustainable energy transition and mitigate the effects of climate change. There is no room for unilateral decisions by anyone to create their own ‘air-conditioning at their own corner’.

The ICS conference came at a crucial time in history, when energy—the key ingredient in human survival, civilisation and progress—is at a crossroads. With energy demand soaring and climate change accelerating, stakeholders across industries must align under the ESG umbrella. That will steer Kenya and the world toward a sustainable future .



