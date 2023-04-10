End unemployment crisis

A new report now shows 67 per cent of Kenyans have given up on the search for jobs, choosing to start small-scale businesses instead to fend for themselves.

The youth, who are the majority, are reeling in a bottomless abyss of hopelessness as their paper-minted degrees are perceived as pedagogical rather than skill-laden.

If not canvassing the streets idly with precarious motives, they resort to odd jobs and half-heartedly hawking assiduously in the streets in hope of better days. Making it in life has become like a ‘hack in the matrix’, an innuendo that social media influencers have been selling to the desperate youth.

And yes, many youth have become bait to this internet craze, which has become ground zero for get-rich-quick schemes and morally degrading acts in a championed and ogled narrative of ‘chasing the bag’.

It is appalling to check one’s social media feed for success stories of other people in splendour and splurging money on expensive accessories while they are in fetters due to their financial struggles.

As a result, a growing number have been eyeing their pursuits abroad, which they believe hold an array of opportunities in terms of employment and, consequently, job security. But this search for greener pastures has also become nebulous as some of the expatriates suffer in foreign countries with some being conned in fraudulent schemes or killed.

With the unemployment crisis ever worsening, not to mention the global shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy cannot accommodate the thousands of graduates churned out by institutions every year.

Most young people are still being sidelined.