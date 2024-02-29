End teen pregnancy crisis

Teenage pregnancy is rarely addressed. It’s the “dark side” of teenage pregnancy that is, unfortunately, engulfed by silence.

Yet this is something that has been with us for a long time.

Ministry of Health data show one in every five adolescents aged 15-19 is already a mother, who are then forced to drop out of school.

We then get the socioeconomic status of this young woman, a child growing up in a low-income home because their mother did not finish school, so she can’t get a decent job and, therefore, a decent life for herself and the child.

Sexual violence

We as a country must acknowledge the problem and take up the issue because it is our business to end teenage pregnancy.

The main drivers of teenage pregnancies include sexual violence, including by people close to the victim; poverty, which forces girls to engage in sexual activity for survival; and forced early marriage, which some communities still practice.

However, sometimes teenage pregnancy occurs because teenagers are uninformed. Their parents don’t give them comprehensive sexual education; they bury their heads in the sand, thinking that their children don’t know about sex.

Sustainable solution

The society, too, shies off from telling children about the consequences of sex, such as pregnancy and diseases.

Let’s not put the blame on anybody but work towards a sustainable solution to the menace. Parents, schools, religious organisations and civil society should also do this. Men also have a role to play here.

Let’s have open and bold conversations with teenagers about sex. We should also be ready to answer their questions all the time and educate them well

The government should put in place a robust strategy to tame the vice. Let’s not wait for teenagers to get pregnant but empower them enough to make a choice of shunning premature sexual relations.