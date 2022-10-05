End teachers’ stress, burnout

Amid efforts to become an upper-middle-income economy as outlined in the Kenya Vision 2030, the very people at the heart of fighting illiteracy, prejudice, inequality, indiscipline, ignorance and intolerance—teachers—are besieged by unprecedented levels of stress and many are leaving the workforce prior to retirement.

Teachers are policy partners, masters of child development, content areas, psychological and emotional support and reflective practitioners.

While the profession seems deceptively simple to outsiders, who only see weeks of holiday and few inset days, teaching is actually associated with mental illness-causing high stress and work burnout.

The amount of stress placed on teachers is enormous and the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the tensions and inequalities in the education sector.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) annual report for 2021 reveals a teacher shortage of over 90,000 in primary and secondary schools.

Stress is the second-commonest reason teachers leave the profession, after retirement.

Causal factors correlated to teachers’ acute and chronic stress, secondary traumatic experiences and PTSD include workload surpassing the recommended Average Teaching Load (ATL), economic precarity, accountability pressures and hefty expectations from students, parents and administration.

Teacher stress, burnout and attrition should be countered by seeking their input when formulating policies that affect their work; introducing social, economic, and passionate workplace wellness programs in schools.

They should be given ample time to plan and tailor lessons properly while vacancies are filled immediately to reduce the teaching load.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day, marked yesterday, was the 28th. And the theme could not be more apt: “The transformation of education begins with teachers”.

As we celebrate the teaching community, their status should be reviewed; and there should be a strong focus on preserving their mental health.