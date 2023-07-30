End substance abuse, hepatitis vicious cycle

Friday was the annual World Hepatitis Day, themed “One Life. One Liver”. The liver, a vital organ, silently carries out numerous essential functions within the body. It processes nutrients, filters toxins from the blood and stores essential vitamins and minerals. It also plays a crucial role in breaking down substances like alcohol and drugs.

However, when it is overwhelmed with excessive substance consumption, the liver can suffer damage, leading to various forms of hepatitis.

In the shadows of society, a silent deadly cycle thrives, entwining the paths of substance abuse and hepatitis. It devastates lives and ensnares the victims in a web of destruction. Substance abuse and hepatitis form a dangerous alliance, exacerbating each other’s harm, leading individuals down a dangerous road to irreversible consequences.

In today’s fast-paced and stressful world, we all have a coping mechanism to escape reality temporarily. Unfortunately, what begins as a temporary respite soon transforms into a relentless cycle of dependence. As substance abuse persists, it sets the stage for hepatitis to enter the scene.

Hepatitis, particularly B and C, thrives on opportunities presented by substance abuse. Sharing needles among intravenous drug users and engaging in risky sexual activities while under the influence are common pathways for the transmission of the viruses. When the liver is infected, it faces difficulties in performing crucial functions, which sets the stage for various health problems.

The World Health Organization says both hepatitis B and C cause 1.1 million deaths. New hepatitis B and C infections occur every day, three million a year. That’s more than five infections every minute.

The connection between substance abuse and hepatitis is far from passive; it operates as a symbiotic relationship, fuelling a cycle of destruction.

Substance abuse weakens the immune system, heightening the body’s vulnerability to infections such as hepatitis. Likewise, hepatitis undermines the liver’s resilience, making it more susceptible to the toxic impact of drugs and alcohol. This deadly combination accelerates liver damage and elevates the risk of chronic liver diseases.

Breaking from the ‘unholy alliance’ of substance use and hepatitis is not easy. First, the stigma and shame associated with the two further isolate those affected and prevent them from seeking help. Secondly, late diagnosis hinders early intervention. Thirdly, many individuals are unaware of the link between substance abuse and hepatitis.

The vicious cycle of substance use and hepatitis is a formidable adversary but it is not insurmountable. On this World Hepatitis Day, there is a need to dismantle this destructive cycle through comprehensive education on its consequences, combat the related stigma and encourage people to seek help.

We should also enhance healthcare access, strengthen community support, and implement prevention and harm reduction strategies such as needle exchange programmes. Lastly, everybody should aim to save at least one life and one liver from the ravages of substance abuse and hepatitis.