End silence on other forms of gender violence

As a country, we need a pat on our back for the tremendous work the government and non-profit organisations have done in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM).

The latest KDHS 2022 report shows the prevalence of FGM declined from 38 per cent in 1998 to 15 per cent in 2022. Besides, knowledge of the female ‘cut’ is almost universal among women and men aged 15-49 (97 per cent each) countrywide.

The worry is the effort in fighting other forms of gender-based violence (GBV),—physical, sexual and mental. Instead of the numbers decreasing, as with FGM, they are escalating, and there seem to be no long-term measures to bring them down.

KDHS 2022 report puts Kenyans who have experienced physical violence since age 15 at 34 per cent for women and 27 per cent for men; for sexual violence it’s 13 per cent and seven per cent, respectively. We need to give an equal opportunity in the fight against GBV by addressing all its forms.

Concern goes out to children as young as 15 who are among those witnessing these forms of violence. We need to come up with long-term measures to eradicate this vice by looking at what has worked elsewhere and we try and replicate it here.

We must keep the retention rate boys and girls in schools constant by fighting all forms of GBV, including harmful practices that immensely contributes to child abuse menace and school dropout. Social behaviour change strategies can create awareness of GBV among the target communities. Our eventual goal should be eradication of all forms of GBV. Among the feats of civil organisations, including Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC), is in the north. The KDHS report shows a decline of physical violence in Mandera, at nine per cent.

Harmful practices

GVRC also creates awareness against harmful practices in public spaces using murals such as government schools, hospitals and police stations. This has contributed immensely to empowering the community on human rights, key among them children, with some becoming child ambassadors in their communities in the fight against GBV.

Children being the mirror of the society, we need to create a culture in them that does not condone violence, irrespective of what vice a child commits. This should first be embraced at the family level and then the school environment, where teachers need to instill in children a character that can accommodate all levels of anger.

In collaboration with Teachers Service Commission (TSC), GVRC offers capacity enhancement to teachers on how to detect, respond and protect pupils from all forms of sexual abuse and to prevent it. This has contributed to creating a safe environment for learners in schools and, upon completing the training, they join Beacon Teachers Movement to promote child protection in their areas.

Time has come to prioritise all forms of GBV so that we can eradicate it once and for all with ease.