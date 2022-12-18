End pollution to have supply of clean water

Water pollution is one of the world’s biggest challenges. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, more than 3.8 million people die from water-related diseases annually.

Among the victims, 2.2 million are children. That has hugely resulted in health challenges and, hence, human suffering.

The health sector spends a lot of resources, including time, effort and money, in catering for people’s health due to controllable causes. The diseases that mostly cause ill-health and cost many lives around the globe are due to water pollution. They include diarrhoeal diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

Polluted water leads to formation of bacteria, parasites phosphates and radioactive substances which cause such diseases. Besides, increased risk in heart diseases and respiratory problems, as well as skin, nose and throat irritation, are due to water pollution.

Plays a vital role

Through good behaviour, human health can be sustained. This includes practising proper habits of water conservation and avoidance of pollution. Even aquatic life can be depleted due to human behaviour as regards water. Water pollution can be tamed through cutting down on chemicals and use of environment-friendly organic fertiliser and pesticides, planting trees and minimising usage of pesticides and herbicides.

Water plays a vital role, with over 70 per cent for domestic use. Animals consume water to stay health and strong. In human beings, water cools the body and also helps in digestion. But water should not be used when polluted.

Factories have a tendency of polluting water. That can be stopped if water conservation organisations and agencies such as the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) must ensure that water bodies are clean, safe, secure and sustainable for both human and aquatic life.