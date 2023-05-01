End political standoff as it hurts nation

It is disheartening, indeed, to hear again that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called supporters of the opposition Azimio la Umoja coalition, which he leads, to another round of demonstrations today, escalating a political standoff that poses considerable risks to the national economy and security.

Mr Odinga had been leading regular protests against the government, claiming that the presidential election of last August was rigged but also the government’s alleged failure to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The last protest ended in three deaths with businesses and property torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic anti-government street demonstrations.

Two civilians were reportedly killed by suspected police fire in Kisumu while a police officer succumbed to the injuries sustained in that city.

Undermine future generations

Demonstrations where property and lives are lost, such as what we witnessed a few weeks ago, do not have a winner; we all stand to lose.

They undermine the future of the country; they cause economic damage, apprehension and fear. Traders suffer the brunt of the lawlessness in the running battles between police and protesters. Such actions also undermine future generations due to disruptions in learning institutions

International visitors may avoid our country due to frequent protests by people who are pursuing their own interests. President William Ruto and Mr Odinga had agreed to dialogue to halt a slide into anarchy.

The President has stuck to a bi-partisan process in Parliament to resolve the stalemate on the process of recruiting electoral commissioners. Mr Odinga is opposed to that and is adamant on mass protests.

We cannot afford the soaring cost of protests. The nation is bigger than any leader; it must be safeguarded at all costs. It is high time political leaders dropped their hardline stance and embraced dialogue to avoid escalating the tension.



