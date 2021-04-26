End of malaria seems near

Malaria vaccine

The first malaria vaccine, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, was rolled out in 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  P.M Mutua

Research into finding an effective and safe malaria vaccine has been hampered by high antigenic variation of the parasite that makes it evade the immune system.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  2. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  3. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  4. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

  5. Gitau Warigi: Staged photo-ops and ‘goat diplomacy’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.