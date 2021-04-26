End of malaria seems near

Research into finding an effective and safe malaria vaccine has been hampered by high antigenic variation of the parasite that makes it evade the immune system.

After decades of work, the first malaria vaccine was rolled out in 2019, the RTS,S, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, only offers partial protection of 30 per cent. but it faces serious challenges with some findings indicating girls inoculated with it were dying.

The World Health Organization has set a protective efficacy of a malaria vaccine at 75 per cent to prevent a disease that killed over 400,000 people in 2019 and infects 229 million.

A new vaccine that was tested in Burkina Faso, an endemic malaria country, involving 450 children, returned an efficacy rate of 77 per cent for high dose and 71 percent for low dose. R21 will now be subjected to a larger clinical trial involving 4,800 children.

100 per cent effective

Like RTS,S, the aim is to clear sporozoites injected by mosquitoes while in blood stage but R21 has a larger portion of the curcumsporozoite than RTS,S which may make it more effective. There are challenges to surmount. Sporozoites do not linger in blood for long and so the antibodies elicited by the vaccines must act fast, which is seldom possible.

Some sporozoites still enter the liver where they undergo changes into merozoites which are not attacked by sporozoite antibodies. So, some researchers aim to make vaccines that will destroy liver merozoites, because the merozoites take 10-15 days in liver and this is sufficient time for effective vaccines to clear the liver stage malaria parasite.

Irradiated parasites injected in adults have shown such vaccines could be 100 per cent effective, albeit, more work is ongoing to avoid irradiated live attenuated parasites from becoming infective. A laboratory stage vaccine targeting a protein named RH5 that is used by merozoites to harpoon red blood cells has shown high preclinical efficacy levels.

The advantage of such a vaccine is that it will target all strains of plasmodia because the RH5 protein is structurally similar across all the strains.