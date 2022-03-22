End Kenya’s water crises

Since 1993, March 22 has been designated as World Water Day with the goal of emphasising the significance of freshwater. The day commemorates water and promotes awareness of the 2.2 billion people who do not have access to clean drinking water.

It is about taking action to address the world’s water issue. One of the primary goals of World Water Day is to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for Everyone by 2030.

At least 15 per cent of the 53 million Kenyans depend on unimproved water sources such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers while 41 per cent lack basic sanitation services. Better management of water resources will provide adequate water for people, business, agriculture, livestock and biodiversity.

Kenya is the first African country to give Water Credit. Water.org showed the market-based approach’s feasibility, reaching more than 550,000 Kenyans with water and sanitation. They work with financial institutions to offer low-cost water and sanitation loans, which are transforming families’ lives.

Catastrophic drought

A catastrophic drought has caused mass animal mortality and water shortages, Concern Worldwide reports. Since 2020, several places have had little or no rain, and in Turkana, the biggest county, 80-90 per cent of reservoirs and dams have dried out.

Last September, the state declared a drought emergency. This could be the worst drought since the early 1980s and affects most of the Horn of Africa. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (Igad) climate centre predicts a 90 per cent possibility of La Nina in March to May—implying a “depressed” season. That would be the fourth straight low rainfall season and the worst drought since 1981.

We have to save every drop of water for future generations. Recharge groundwater by removing silt from ponds, wetlands, lakes and drains.

Have mercy on aquatic life and stop indiscriminate use of pesticides. In addition, take strict action against those who dump garbage in rivers and streams.