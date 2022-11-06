End impunity on journalists

The world marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists recently, at a time when journalist safety is a global challenge.

The event coincided with the 10-year Anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists.

Proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 2012, the day is observed in commemoration of the brutal assassination of French journalists Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont in Mali on November 2, 2013.

Journalists across the world are vulnerable to attacks and threats with erosion of media freedom witnessed in many countries.

A Committee to Protect Journalists report says since 1992, and as of December 1, 2021, at least 1,440 journalists were killed.

The International Press Institute (IPI) “Death Watch” reports that 45 journalists were killed in 2021 with more than half—28—murdered in retaliation for their work and others on assignment or while covering armed conflict or reporting on civil unrest. Some 11 cases are under investigation.

Most of the cases are unresolved and, where an attempt is made, the investigation is often flawed and the culprits hardly brought to book. In some cases, the journalists end up in prison. Reuters says 293 journalists were in jail by the end of last year.

These threats to journalists are often directed at silencing those who act as public watchdogs with the intent of narrowing the existing democratic space and muzzle democratic debate on the public interest.

Even in countries that boast press freedom, cases of murdered of journalists have been reported—an indication that governments are employing all means possible to control and manage information.

Let countries take pragmatic and concrete measures to end the culture of impunity against journalists. There should be a recommitment and new resolve by governments to protect journalists. The investigations and prosecutions against journalists should be transparent and independent.



