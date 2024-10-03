End HIV drugs shortage

Since January 2020, more than 1.5 million Kenyans living with HIV have faced delays in accessing life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) medicines. The shortage stems from two key factors – disputes between the government and USAID and corruption at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

The breakdown in trust prompted donors to circumvent Kemsa, causing further fragmentation in healthcare. Strangely, taxes were added to these drugs, deepening the crisis for public hospitals.

For a country that heavily depends on foreign aid for HIV response, the disruptions have led to stockouts of drugs, testing kits and medications to treat opportunistic infections.

Failures of the Ministry of Health and Kemsa are about mismanagement and fundamental breaches of the Constitution.

The Constitution guarantees the right to the highest attainable standard of health. Without proper medication, people living with HIV face severe health risks and even death.

Access to healthcare

The right to access information has also been violated. People living with HIV and their caregivers have been left in the dark on availability of ARVs, testing kits and other supplies. Failure to communicate information about the supply chain for HIV treatment is negligence.

Finally, disparities in access to healthcare, where only those with financial means can secure treatment, infringe on the right to equal protection.

Kenya must move towards a healthcare system that is resilient, transparent and independent of foreign aid. Reforming Kemsa must be swift, comprehensive and transparent. The institution must rebuild trust with donors, healthcare workers and Kenyans.

The petition by people living with HIV is a fight for dignity, equality and justice. We must demand that the state uphold its constitutional duties.