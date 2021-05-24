End female genital fistula

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta during the launch of an initiative by Kenyatta National Hospital, Amref and the Freedom from Fistula Foundation to help control fistula among women on June 28,  2013. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Beverly Mumbo

Advocate of the High Court and gender-based violence advocacy expert.

What you need to know:

  • Female Genital Fistula is a birth injury caused by prolonged and obstructed labour without access to timely, quality medical treatment.
  • Harmful cultural practices such as FGM and teenage pregnancies also increase the susceptibility of suffering fistula

The United Nations' (UN) celebrated the International Day to End Female Genital Fistula on May 23. This is a day which promotes action towards treating and preventing Female Genital Fistula.

