End drought-induced famine

Cycles of drought have been recorded in Kenya’s northern arid and semi-arid counties since the last quarter of 2020, affecting at least 2.1 million people. The numbers are projected to increase to three million.

According to the World Bank, about 750,000 people in the arid and semi-arid lands (Asals) in Kenya are in the middle of one of the most acute droughts. The biggest impact of the drought in these areas is on pasture lands, resulting in increased inter-communal conflicts. Unicef reports show the drought will see at least 100,000 children under five years requiring treatment for severe malnutrition.

Interventions such as distribution of food to affected communities and cash transfers have been undertaken to cushion those affected. However, there is need to look into long-term plans that will boost drought-hit communities’ resilience to future shocks. This can be achieved in the following ways.

Drought management

Now that we are in the elections period, drought management should be included in the agenda. Those campaigning in these areas and at national levels should commit to supporting the desired reforms in these areas.

Secondly, there is a need to commercialise the activities of those living in Asals whose mainstay is livestock keeping. The government should set up with beef, leather and milk factories in these areas to provide a market for livestock and livestock products. Bead work done by women in these areas can also be commercialised.

Crop production can be improved through the introduction of drought-resistant crop varieties. The exploitation of underground water can be achieved through drilling boreholes. Incentives such as subsidised fertilisers and seeds, and extension services will also promote agriculture in these areas. Lastly, empowerment through education should be scaled up and tailored to meet the needs of these communities.