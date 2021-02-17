End divisions and embrace civic dialogue

Kenya’s public square is characterised by increasingly fractious engagements. It is a disgrace to orderly society to watch leaders attack one another verbally and physically. Heckling, not reasoned debate, is the order of the day in affinity groups framed as “hustlers versus dynasties”.

Such artificial and politically convenient rhetoric makes it difficult to listen to a different perspective. Theories of political, economic and cultural polarities that focus more on the “other” only enhance their status quo as they dull the awareness of self-criticism and self-assertion. Such approaches are largely inspired by one-dimensional, centre-periphery analysis of the state of our society.

As Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit and others have warned, this crippling balkanisation of the country has the potential for serious conflict that will be difficult to end. One which, if not tamed in good time, can lead to loss of lives and property.

Cases of violence

With the advent of social media, the engagements have become more visible than before, influencing our youth towards hate, violence and death. The increasing cases of violence in learning institutions can be attributed to the trends of violence. There is little debate on the public good, even among those considered suave at policy level. Political actors have joined camps defined by clientelism.

Clientelism is a relationship of exchange in which a superior provides security for one lower down the line, who, as a client, then provides political support for this patron. In our neo-patrimonial state, little effort is made to function through legally defined structures for publicly acknowledged aims through institutions of bureaucracy. Instead, clientelism is used to mobilise ethnic support and thereby protect ruling interests.

Religious groups have been an important element in the country’s personalised patronage system with churches acting as communities for mobilisation. A largely impoverished populace has been enlisted by cheap political elites who deploy popular rhetoric for selfish political gain. In this way, our national politics has become a vehicle for leveraging power, not for building consensus.

This way of perceiving the world cripples our ability to engage as it cuts off meaningful conversation. There is much to be done in creating an enabling environment for refreshing dialogues. We must fight factors that disable frank deliberations around our common challenges and the immense potential around us.

Divisive tendencies

Leaders who repeatedly align themselves with a retrogressive and anarchical world view should not be at the table of leadership.

But it is not enough to condemn such divisive tendencies. Kenyans of goodwill must dedicate themselves to living out a more peaceable and tolerant lifestyle. Religious actors, civil society, learning institutions and families have an opportunity to propagate a more unifying narrative.

And there is no better way than to embrace the way of peace and concord amid the undermining grand polarisation.