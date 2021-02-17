End divisions and embrace civic dialogue

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has a word with his deputy Dr William Ruto during the 57th Madaraka Day Celebrations at State House Gardens, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Joseph Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The increasing cases of violence in learning institutions can be attributed to the trends of violence.
  • There is little debate on the public good, even among those considered suave at policy level.

Kenya’s public square is characterised by increasingly fractious engagements. It is a disgrace to orderly society to watch leaders attack one another verbally and physically. Heckling, not reasoned debate, is the order of the day in affinity groups framed as “hustlers versus dynasties”.

