End disability drug abuse

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than a billion people, 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability.

Disabilities and substance abuse are strongly linked. Substance and drug abuse is a major cause of disability. Persons with disability (PWDs) are two to four times more likely to struggle with substance abuse than the rest.

Those with a severe disability are much more likely to abuse illicit drugs. WHO states that harmful use of alcohol causes some three million deaths yearly and the overall burden of disease and injuries attributable to alcohol consumption is high.

Various reasons drive PWDs to abuse drugs and alcohol. Somebody who has recently acquired a disability may look to them as a way to cope with negative feelings arising from the loss of good health. The “new” reality that comes with a physical disability can mean having to accept major limitations.

Discrimination and stigmatisation

PWDs and those suffering from substance use disorders suffer discrimination and stigmatisation. It’s easy for them to feel isolated from peers, physically and emotionally. In addition, not all friends and family members will be supportive of them.

There is a need for disability mainstreaming. This involves assessing and addressing the possible impact of any planned action on PWDs to promote inclusion, address barriers that exclude them from the equal enjoyment of their human rights and full and equal participation in society.

For PWDs, the process of recovering from addiction is complicated by barriers that simply do not exist for other people. For instance, they need specialised treatment programmes that would address their disability needs before enrolling them for any treatment or rehabilitation programmes.

However, it is difficult to find treatment programmes that cater to PWDs — such as accessible infrastructural support in the premises or specialised counselling and psycho-social support services.