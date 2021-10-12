End counterfeit menace

contraband goods

The lorry and some of the products police in Busia County seized on September 8, 2019 in an operation against contraband goods. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

Influx of illicit goods and products has become a thorn in the flesh for the local manufacturing sector for donkey’s years. Counterfeit products and cheap imports continue to flood the local market, to the detriment of the local manufacturers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.