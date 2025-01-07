End child vaccine shortages

Immunisation and maternal and child health care gains made over the years should not be undone by vaccine shortages.

If there is a good example of success by the government that has shown things can work smoothly when seriousness and professionalism is allowed to replace mediocrity, it is immunisation and maternal and child health. It has been a major success for the Ministry of Health.

It therefore came as a shock when the country was told that the BCG vaccine that is supposed to give immunity to children against Tuberculosis has been out of stock for three weeks.

This was worrying for those who have for years watched the positive progress growing on disease prevention and treatment for the under-fives.

Tuberculosis is a life-threatening disease. Prevention by way of building immunity in infants at birth is critical. Immunisation of infants from birth against tuberculosis, measles, tetanus, diphtheria, polio and pertussis or whooping cough has seen the mortality rate in under-fives almost become non-existent. It will be a sad day for the country if this positive and impressive trend is reversed.

The Ministry of Health cannot afford to add another fire to be fought alongside the already unmanageable one of the Social Health Authority and Social Health Insurance Fund. It is not, however, the first time the country is experiencing this hitch. It happened again in May last year and the fact that contingency measures were not taken then points to laxity when it comes to immunisation.

This risks eroding the gains made in expanding immunisation and maternal and health care, which should not be allowed in this age of advanced technology and research.

Local solutions on vaccine production should be explored. The country has also managed to make big strides on vaccine cold chain. Increasing this storage and importing in bulk are also good options.