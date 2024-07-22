End attacks on journalists

In the middle of the Gen Z-led protests, we're seeing a disturbing increase in attacks on journalists, putting into question the country's commitment to democracy and freedom of the press.

These protests, to demand for better governance, transparency and economic opportunities, have made it clear just how important the media is in documenting societal issues and holding those in power accountable.

Therefore, meting out more and more violence against journalists is not just concerning; it's downright unacceptable and criminal.

Attack on democracy

Journalists play a crucial role as the eyes and ears of society. Their work is essential in ensuring that the voices of the marginalised are heard and that the actions of the powerful are scrutinised. In the context of these protests, their role becomes even more critical.

They provide a platform for the grievances and aspirations of Kenya's youth, who are fed up with corruption, unemployment and systemic inequalities.

So, when journalists are attacked, it's not just an assault on individuals but a direct attack on the very foundations of democracy itself.

The people responsible for these attacks are trying to instil fear and suppress the truth. By doing so, they undermine the public's right to be informed and chip away at the very essence of a free society.

Protecting journalists

When the government fails to adequately protect journalists or hold the attackers accountable, it only emboldens those who want to silence the press. This kind of impunity needs to stop.

Civil society and international organisations also need to step up and raise their voices, advocating for press freedom and condemning any actions that pose a threat to it.

As the Gen Z protests continue to shine a light on the urgent need for reform, protecting journalists must be a top priority. Their safety is not just a matter of individual rights, it's a fundamental pillar of the democracy that Kenya aspires to.