Enact national immigration policy to address plight of Kenyans in diaspora

The media is awash with horror stories of Kenyan migrant workers suffering and even being killed in the Middle East, shocking the conscience of the nation.

Many pundits have given myriad proposals for resolving this menace.

On the other hand, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show Kenyans in the diaspora, including those in the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, sent home Sh422 billion last year.

Interestingly, remittance from Kenyans in Saudi Arabia alone was about Sh22 billion in the past eight months, making it the third-largest source of remittances for Kenya behind the US and UK.

Evidently, migration is a mixed basket for the country and cannot just be wished away. While the mistreatment of Kenyans in the diaspora should be condemned in the strongest terms possible, we must not lose sight of the mega benefits migration portends.

President William Ruto, at his inauguration, announced the elevation of diaspora matters to the ministerial level and created a department headed by a principal secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Unbeknown to many, the Kenya National Migration Policy—which is spearheaded by the National Coordination Mechanism of Migration secretariat (NCM) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other partners—has been in the works since 2018.

Its main goal is to set a migration governance road map; mainstream the role of migration in national security and development; strengthen the migration and development nexus, and appreciate the impact of other cross-cutting issues on migration.

The management of migration—which may be voluntary or forced, documented or undocumented—presents opportunities and challenges to states and individual migrants and is driven by a multitude of factors such as globalisation, changing demographics, climatic change, political instability and wage differentials, among others.

Scanty and inaccurate

Understanding these dynamics is essential in enabling the government and its partners to plan, manage and align human mobility to meet national, regional and global socioeconomic agenda.

Yet data on the demographics of Kenyans in the diaspora is scanty and often inaccurate.

A review of the draft policy indicates a comprehensive document in line with the global standards as set in the Global Compact for Migration, which encourages countries to formulate a national migration policy for safe, orderly and dignified migration.

To a large extent, the nine-part draft captures most of the issues that, if well addressed, will see Kenya manage migration in a win-win manner.

Suffice it to say, this will be a national document that will guide sectoral and county-level policies to address specific areas like labour migration, forced migration, climate change and disaster-induced migration, among other cross-cutting issues.

Certainly, a lot of effort has gone into arriving at this draft that now awaits the new Cabinet to take it through the next stages.

The man upon whom the heavy task of bringing this first-ever Kenya National Migration Policy rests is Prof Kithure Kindiki, the Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee.

Prof Kindiki being a great scholar of international law and constitutionalism, I have no doubt he will quickly and easily handle the matter, with the support of and coordination with the NCM Secretariat chaired by Immigration Director-General Alex Muteshi.

While the benefits of migration are many and diverse, poor migration governance could expose the country to untold dangers like terrorism and transnational crimes as we have experienced before.

I urge Prof Kindiki to consider this policy as one of his top priorities for the sake of our country.

IOM, as the UN agency on migration, and other development partners have been instrumental in supporting the government in drafting the policy; it will be to the benefit of the country to have it enacted the soonest.