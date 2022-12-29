Empowering women, communities emboldens fight against crime

In October this year, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda broke into tears during the vetting of Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki at the National Assembly.

She articulated the lack of political goodwill from governments in the past. There have been massacres happening backed by culture in these regions where politicians seem to aid instead of stopping them.

President William Ruto has since then declared his commitment to ensuring that the National Police Service is free from the corruption that prevents it from fully functioning and dealing with issues like banditry and urban crime.

Providing the National Police Service with financial autonomy is a way to free them from political influence that riddles crime in the country.

During the Jamhuri Day celebrations, President Ruto said the government had made progress in eliminating banditry, cattle rustling and urban crime. This holiday season has been largely free of crime compared to the months passed.

The government seems to be present and active in ensuring the safety of Kenyans. As the new structures fall into place, there is more the government needs to put into consideration.

Kenya Vision 2030 was the long-term development blueprint for the country motivated by a collective aspiration for a better society by the year 2030.

Vision 2030 was launched by former president Mwai Kibaki to create, “a globally competitive and prosperous country with a high quality of life by 2030.”

It aims to transform Kenya into, “a newly-industrialising, middle-income economy providing a high quality of life to all its citizens in a clean and secure environment.”

In this blueprint, affirmative action was to be undertaken to correct cultural and historical gender imbalance, physical segregation and regional disparities in order to promote equity in access to education.

Through education, the society as a whole would prosper. Basic education opens up the mind to the world around and beyond the immediate culture. This then helps people improve their lives in different ways by applying the acquired knowledge.

Basic education

Providing very basic education to the women in the pastoralist communities is one of the best steps the Kenya Kwanza government can take to liberate the communities from the cattle rustling culture.

While the men are seen as the leaders, the women steer and better the families and as a result, the society as a whole.

"If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a nation." This quote is attributed to the Ghanaian scholar Dr. James Emmanuel Kwegyir-Aggrey who emphasised the need of having a literate society through both formal and informal education systems.

A woman is more often than not the basic caregiver to a child. They play a huge role in a child's formative years. The more enlightened the woman is, the more enlightened the child will be. It will provide a solid and well-rounded foundation for the child who will then be a valuable addition to society.

Leaders like Ms Lesuuda should ensure the implementation and general success of government policies in these communities.

Women empowerment also benefits the boy child. It is not an us versus them situation.

Young men are in danger of being killed during cattle rustling and in the streets in urban crimes. Unstable homes as a result of cultural oppression put the very child it is meant to teach to lead in the line of fire.

Strong society

As national security is being highlighted, more attention needs to be paid to our homes. A strong home is after all the foundation of a strong society.

Grassroots leaders need to focus on ways to stop the breakdowns happening in homes. Involving every single member of the society in development is a way to curb insecurity at the grassroots level.

People need to be reminded that security and development go hand in hand. They need to feel free and safe enough to report the local criminals to the local administration and police. This goes for both urban crimes and cattle rustling.