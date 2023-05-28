Empower the menfolk too, as with girls, for equality

It is not the first or the second time that our news headlines are a campaign by human rights activists for women empowerment. But does anybody care about the boy child? The role of men in the society seems to have been forgotten and the boy child neglected.

Men are seen as superior beings and so nobody seems to care about them. Parents and guardians leave boys to fend for themselves early.

Notably, even at public protests, most of the participants are boys, especially teenagers, and young adults. They also take the lead in criminal cases. Those who attend church services are mostly women; it’s thus not shocking to find a church with less than 10 men. But who cares?

People say men don’t cry. But the truth is, men are fighting silent battles, including depression and stress. They face discrimination and are met with reverse gender stereotypes. Men should be given freedom to express their emotions too. And just like women, men have a right to cry.

Overpowered by women

By now, boys are overpowered by women to a certain extent. They get harassed but, due to male chauvinism, don’t report the cases and hence end up fighting for themselves, which is wrong. It is hard for a man to come out express what he is going through than a woman just because of how the society portrays men.

It’s time to stand up and save the boys, especially teenagers and youth. Many have lost direction in life and could end up ruining their lives through drug abuse and crime. Organisations, religious or otherwise, mostly champion women’s empowerment but are silent about men.

Boys should be given early childhood basic life skills, the same ones given to girls, such as doing house chores, so as to be independent and self-reliant. It’s hard for most men to survive without a woman as they can’t do these tasks.

Let society stand up and save the boy child. As women get empowered, so should the boys too!



