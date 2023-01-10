Employ art of persuasion

Leadership is an art. It is also a complex science; complex because it not only requires a modicum of one’s intelligence, emotional and social quotient.

In the months preceding the 2022 General Election, then-Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza aptly used the art of seduction through music to woo the electorate as she sought the governorship. Her guitar-strumming singer husband, Murega Baichu, endeared her to voters, delivering a landslide victory against the likes of incumbent Kiraitu Murungi and Senator Mithika Linturi.

Mwangaza worked on her social capital, as evident in the grassroots trust in her. Prior to politics, she led such a successful anti-jigger and philanthropy campaign in Meru that she would still be re-elected (at least according to the grapevine). It, therefore, beats logic that MCAs would want to impeach her so soon.

Her woes tend to be politically instigated. Could it be that, after her victory, she failed to identify and appease the true owner of the ‘jug and the spear’ —the one who ‘owns’ Meru, to whom allegiance is owed? Or was there too much expectation on her that she failed to deliver on pre-election pledges?

If not, then probably the gender card was played against her. It is said Mwangaza is no pushover. She may have stroked some egos the wrong way. Whatever the case, it is perplexing that a woman who excelled in wooing the larger portion of Meru would fail at luring even a handful of MCAs to her side!

When leadership is in turmoil, look beyond the surface as there is usually an undercurrent that propels the tumult. It is time Governor Mwangaza learnt another art: The art of persuasion. And work on her ‘political quotient’ —the art or science of navigating murky waters in a political environment.

It is also time MCAs adjusted their political expectations of governors. It will not be so easy for them to impeach governors, after all. Lastly, leadership, at any level, can be male or female and still be enough.