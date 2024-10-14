Embrace traditional vegetables

World Food Day, celebrated on October 16, highlights the ongoing hunger crisis, with 733 million people facing food insecurity globally in 2024, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In Kenya, the situation is particularly alarming, as the 2024 Global Hunger Index ranks the country 100th out of 127, with many Kenyans still lacking adequate nutrition.

Initiatives like the “My Food is African” campaign aim to promote highly nutritious traditional foods that have been overlooked. These include vegetables such as jute mallow (mrenda), sukumawiki, black nightshade (osuga), amaranth (mchicha), terere (pigweed) and cowpeas (kunde), as well as fruits like water berry, baobab, and black plum. Promoting these foods is crucial, especially since one in five children in Kenya is stunted.

Despite government efforts through holistic Food Safety Programmes, collaboration across various sectors—social sciences, agriculture, health, economics, and policy—is essential to effectively address malnutrition. The Kenya Food Security Steering Group should advocate for the integration of processed foods with traditional foods to enhance nutrition sustainably.

Additionally, the government should develop a national agroecology strategy that supports sustainable farming practices, including supplying farmers with indigenous, disease-resistant seeds and promoting best farming methods through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Organizations like the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) are making strides in raising awareness about the health benefits of traditional foods, utilizing social marketing techniques to enhance their appeal. Meanwhile, public health officials must enforce strict quality standards to ensure the safety of these foods, particularly against unsafe agricultural practices.