Embrace green jobs to root out banditry

Livestock rustling is not a new phenomenon among pastoral communities in Kenya. Traditionally, various pastoral communities used raiding as a cultural practice for restocking of herds, especially after periods of drought or outbreaks of diseases.

In recent years, livestock raiding has become more frequent, violent and destructive. This is due to multipliers effects like climate change and youth unemployment.

Over the past years, these arid and semi-arid regions of Kenya have suffered a series of droughts causing loss of livelihoods and seriously threatening the viability of pastoralism as a way of life.

According to the UN Office for Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the drought in 2022 was the worst in 40 years. Pastoral communities suffered decades of neglect that have deprived them of education, infrastructure and other prerequisites.

There have been efforts by the national and county governments to improve infrastructure, access to health and education, and the generation of clean energy. A lot more of such investments are needed. Green jobs are those that contribute to preserving or restoring environmental quality while also providing sustainable employment opportunities.

The International Labour Organisation estimates that the green economy can create up to 60 million additional jobs with net employment gains higher in developing countries.

There should be deliberate interventions in pastoralist areas, focused on enhancing, upgrading and developing skills and capabilities in ways to allow the communities in arid and semi-arid areas to adapt to a greener labour market.

Green jobs can play a significant role in ending banditry in pastoralist areas by addressing some of the root causes, and providing alternative livelihoods.

In climate smart agriculture for example there are employment opportunities in areas such as climate-smart livestock management, organic farming, climate-smart fisheries and aquaculture, agritourism, improvements in post-harvest storage and handling practices, certification and branding processes for organic and sustainable produce, and farm-to-market food systems.

In renewable energy production, the areas are producing solar, wind and geothermal power. Lake Turkana wind power project comprising of 365 wind turbines of a capacity of 850 KW each is the largest wind farm in Africa.

These should be increased exponentially. There is a shortage of certified solar technicians ,the county governments in collaboration with national government can establish a program to train solar technicians which could offer sustainable and decent work to youths.

The same could be replicated for wind and geothermal production. In the geothermal energy production additional work can be generated from extracting lithium which is green mineral, from brine.

Reforestation and land restoration initiatives that involve reforestation, soil conservation, and land restoration can create green jobs. Healthy ecosystems can support livestock grazing, reduce soil erosion, and provide additional sources of income for pastoralists.



