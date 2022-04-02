Embrace digital currency

I work in an organisation that is more than half a century old, and has had to constantly innovate and re-invent itself over the years to survive and thrive.

That is why I’m deeply passionate about innovation.

As a woman who has scaled the corporate ladder, I am acutely aware of the limited spaces that women have occupied in society for most of human history, and that is why I’m particularly zealous about women innovation.

Innovation has the singular ability to transform lives, making it easier and more efficient to perform tasks that would have taken our predecessors extra effort and time to accomplish.

I believe banking has changed more in the past two decades than it had in the previous hundred years! When I opened my very first bank account, effecting a simple transaction such as paying an electricity bill was a manual process that involved a time-consuming visit to the banking hall, queuing and mandatory filling of forms. Today, most of us can transact anytime, anywhere on a mobile phone.

There are many bank customers who today take months before ever visiting their bank branches, yet they access their money and make transactions whenever they wish. It has taken incremental innovations to get us to where we are today.

Inventions in telecommunication and computing have transformed the financial sector so much that even central banks across the world are now considering reducing use of notes and coins and adopting digital currencies.

Cashless economy

It is plausible that in the next decade, paper money and metal coins will be a thing of the past. Digital banking and a cashless economy are already the present, and foreseeable future. Through my interactions with clients, colleagues, and stakeholders, I always emphasise that innovation creates value through its capacity to transform lives.

It is not every day that legendary innovators such as Thomas Edison or the Wright brothers are born, but we have in our midst men and women who are curious enough to challenge the status quo, and constantly seek to invent better ways of doing things.

Innovation involves making mistakes and discarding practices that we have believed in and followed for many years, but what always matters is the lessons we pick along the way.

The most important innovation, in my view, is one that is both new and relevant to the market for which it is intended. Imported solutions that are not adjusted to the local context usually end up in failure. An innovation project has to address a specific challenge in the community. A solution to a problem in Latin America may not necessarily work in Africa.

In addressing a specific challenge, a solution needs to be efficient, affordable and scalable, as it addresses a common need.

Organisations need to work with clients to identify difficulties in their processes that require innovative solutions. Innovation that is embraced by millions of people, for example, provides an opportunity for massive organisational growth. Organisations that support innovation are assured of a brighter future, as they keep pace with new technology and ways of doing things.

Not all innovators have the entrepreneurship and financial skills required to roll out a product or service to the market. That is why external support and project validation matters greatly to the success of new solutions.

Countries and businesses must have structures that support identification, hiring and growth of young talent, which feeds the pipeline for tomorrow’s innovations.

Economic growth

To keep ahead of the competition, you must be the business that best addresses your customers’ needs in the most efficient and convenient manner.

To connect with your customers in the financial sector, for example, you have to offer them something different from what they get from your competitors.

Nowadays, mobile and internet banking are no longer a differentiator; you must make sure you offer a delightful experience on digital channels.

Companies are, therefore, incorporating design thinking in their business, and user interface design and user experience design are now important disciplines in banking.

Agent banking, which is enabled by technological innovations, has made it possible for banks to significantly reduce staff headcount and, hence, costs, but at the same time massively increase reach for clients.

The invention of agency banking has also created thousands of jobs through entrepreneurs who operate the outlets, contributing positively to overall economic growth.

Indeed, it is innovation that fuels business growth, and keeps the global economy on the move.