Embrace creative youth engagement in war on terror

The war on terror requires robust action. This must be backed by a well-crafted strategy that will overpower and wipe out terrorists and their growing links.

In many cases, such wars have presented themselves as wars with active military hostilities characterised by death, destruction and great human suffering as has been witnessed in Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq among other countries seeking to weaken groups such as Al Shabaab and Al Qaeda.

But this is only reactive. The war on terror needs to embrace a proactive solution. They should be non-repressive and should encompass a comprehensive, whole-of-society, human rights compliant and gender-sensitive approach as described by the United Nations Security Council.

This humanistic approach demands participatory counterterrorism initiatives. This entails creativity in sensitising different age groups against terrorism.

It presents opportunities for the youth to exploit their talents in bringing positive change.

Impacting change

Inclusion of women and the youth is among the critical strategies in the war on terror. Young people have proved useful in impacting change. With the emerging technologies and innovation, the youth has embraced social media which terrorists use as a medium of radicalisation.

Their immense creativity must be tapped to effectively sensitise the youth against terrorism. This may target the youth, women, families, cultural and education leaders.

Embracing creativity in counterterrorism should be done by enhancing dialogue and broadening understanding in promoting tolerance and coexistence.

The youth would be involved in decision making on how best to communicate since they know how their peers operate.

The use of modern technology and social media would come in handy, being a highly influential platform for the youth.

Short stories

This may be in the form of short stories, videos and or even audios in various social media platforms to influence perception against radicalism.

Today, social media campaigns have gained meaningful impact against terror propaganda.

It has provided clarity of information on issues that have been used for incitement. Social media may also facilitate counter terrorism narratives.

Other channels that may be useful in countering terrorism include social circles which offer great platforms for mentorship, group discussions and peer education.

It may also be undertaken through educational and religious setups where groups interact and exchange ideas, promote outreach programmes and counter incitement driven by propaganda. This will go a long way in protecting children against radicalisation.

With the backing of technology, the bridge of influence can be shortened. This means that creativity must also lay emphasis on vigilance on terror related activities.