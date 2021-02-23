Embed locals in projects to acquire skills

The speed and precision at which the Nairobi Expressway is being built, the expertise on display and the minimal interruption to traffic is enviable. The public-private partnership (PPP) project with a near-zero burden to the taxpayer is another example of models for developing economies to enhance connectivity and urban mobility.

The contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has employed more than 2,000 local workers. Apart from getting employment, they stand a golden chance to learn from their Chinese colleagues how to plan and work around the clock to deliver a quality project.

“Give a man fish and feed him daily; teach a man how to fish and feed him forever” is a famous Chinese saying, which is now seen in this very sea of opportunity that is the expressway.

Technology and knowledge transfer

One of the vital areas of focus at the seventh Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) in Beijing in 2018 was technology and knowledge transfer. In the action plan, knowledge transfer from China to Africa in the form of ‘training’ was mentioned more than 40 times!

Though one of the biggest economies, China is still a developing country whose rise to an economic powerhouse was by sheer hard work, technological exchange and self-determination. The same can be true for African countries. If countries like Kenya harnessed the skills from the Chinese, they would not only be beneficial to the country, but to the entire East Africa region.

Government should send civil engineers, quality surveyors and city planners on site to work hand in hand with the Chinese with the aim of tapping knowledge and passing it on to fellow Kenyans to create a large pool of expertise.

A home-grown skilled workforce of such international standards will help the country reduce importation of technology and, hence, cut down on infrastructure and construction costs.



