Embed locals in projects to acquire skills

Nairobi Expressway

The Nairobi Expressway which is under construction. The contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation, has employed more than 2,000 local workers.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The speed and precision at which the Nairobi Expressway is being built, the expertise on display and the minimal interruption to traffic is enviable. The public-private partnership (PPP) project with a near-zero burden to the taxpayer is another example of models for developing economies to enhance connectivity and urban mobility.

