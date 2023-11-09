Elevate exports for growth

Kenya’s exports have grown over the decade but, as a percentage of GDP, been gradually falling. Since 2021, for instance, goods and services exports have grown with flowers, clothing, vegetables, macadamia and tea having huge potential for further export to meet growing demand.

But exporters grapple with multiple obstructions—from challenges in conforming to market-specific regulations to the dearth of aptly equipped trade infrastructure.

Besides, high energy costs and numerous taxes render Kenyan products uncompetitive in the global market.

We need to maintain and expand our economic relationships on a bilateral, regional and global scale. Also, emphasize financing and technical assistance to MSMEs and create industry-specific standards.

An export development strategy would promote value addition, leverage Kenya’s competitive advantage and bolster job creation.

Upping our export game warrants a favourable domestic environment for upcoming exporters. Regulations should be streamlined and financing and insurance provided.

Fostering private-public partnerships while facilitating collaboration between local producers, exporters and policymakers would increase exports profoundly. Facilitating credit access and offering incentives would promote innovation. Also, Kenya’s tremendous potential for expanding its global market presence can be achieved through advocacy, information sharing and strategic marketing efforts.

Kenya can provide targeted and tailored assistance to exporters while also coordinating export promotion policies with others, such as the monetary and fiscal ones. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are vital in streamlining the value chain and supporting industry connections.

Lastly, the government should make foreign trade less intimidating to drive up economic growth.



