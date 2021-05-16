Electric mobility could just be Kenya’s future

Electric mobility is, no doubt, growing across the globe by the day. Innovation in this industry has led to the creation of 100 per cent electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but can perform better than diesel and petrol engines through ingenious electric motors.

Adoption and uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in Kenya has gradually been on the rise with the first notable fully electric vehicles being used as taxis in Nairobi. This is the right trajectory for the country, especially with its commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent by 2030.

The transport sector would be the right place to begin as it emits up to 67 per cent of carbon emissions. EVs will not only promote greener transportation, but also pave the way for investment in the EV industry locally and in the East African region.

That said, one of the questions that come to mind is the availability of charging stations and the range of a battery charge. Kenya’s main electricity service provider, Kenya Power, has made strides towards accommodating EVs with the unveiling of a plan to set up charging stations across the country.

There is also a lot of interest in the service from local and international private firms eyeing investment opportunities. The charging networks will also create employment opportunities through the creation of local value chains.

Charging solutions

EV dealers have gone a step further by providing in-house charging solutions to their clients.

EVs will lead to improved air quality, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and positive impacts of the technology on the economy. Notably, the transformative potential of electric motorcycle uptake in the country is highly likely to become a reality.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has halved excise duty charged on electric-powered vehicle imports from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. However, more needs to be done for the country to be on par with the other parts of the world — whether that be by tax breaks or direct subsidies.

Owning and driving an EV is, indeed, a bold statement for any individual or organisation in Kenya but it is the correct direction to steer into for the local markets. EVs help to save on major costs compared to any internal combustion engine vehicle. They greatly reduce operating expenses as they beat the diesel and petrol competition hands down, costing less than half for fuel, service, maintenance and repairs at very reasonable mileage.

The African Sustainable Transport Forum, led by the United Nations, is working with the government and the private sector to integrate sustainable transport into the region’s development and planning processes, and to increase the amount of funding going to sustainable transport in the continent.

With Kenya’s vehicle fleet set to double between 2016 and 2023, switching to electric mobility will be essential for public health and limiting environmental damage, as well as creating employment.