Electric cars to drive future

Electric Buses

Citi Hoppa MD Judy Thuo (left) with Jit Bhattacharya (CEO BasiGo) and Dr Joseph Njoroge, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, during the unveiling of the first electric buses for passenger use in Kenya.

Photo credit: Hilary Kimuyu | Nation Media Group

By  Rosemary Oduor

Acting Managing Director & CEO

Kenya Power Company

What you need to know:

  • As we are all aware, the energy sector is undergoing a series of reforms whose hallmark is affordable electricity.
  • Affordable electricity is a key driver of demand and will, undoubtedly, drive up the usage of electric vehicles.

As one of the many initiatives that global corporate and policy leaders are adopting to redress the damage caused by human activity on the environment, e-mobility is no longer the future but the present.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.