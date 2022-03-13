Electric cars to drive future

As one of the many initiatives that global corporate and policy leaders are adopting to redress the damage caused by human activity on the environment, e-mobility is no longer the future but the present.

The phenomenal industry will have a huge impact on the economy while protecting the environment. Its full exploitation will create thousands of jobs for young and creative Kenyans and has the potential to make Kenya the regional leader in this space.

In the past few years, the phenomenon of electric motorisation has grown exponentially to more than7.2 million electric vehicles and over 65,000 electric motorcycles. This is primarily driven by adoption of progressive green energy policies as the world rallies to save the planet from further environmental degradation due to human activity.

Go fully green

Kenya has an installed electricity capacity of 2,991 megawatts and an off-peak load of 1,200 MW. This means that there is enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem, including powering charging stations for domestic and business use.

Notably, e-mobility, which is driving the green agenda, dovetails with the country’s energy mix, which comprises over 92 per cent of renewable power, with our goal being to go fully green by 2030. As we are all aware, the energy sector is undergoing a series of reforms whose hallmark is affordable electricity.

Affordable electricity is a key driver of demand and will, undoubtedly, drive up the usage of electric vehicles and make Kenya attractive to both local and international investors.

Supporting the e-mobility agenda through provision of clean, affordable, reliable and sustainable power is therefore, a no-brainer for any electricity utility.