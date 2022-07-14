Elections a chance to take citizenship seriously again

Citizenship isn’t often the stuff of inspiration. When we talk about citizenship, it often veers into legal technicalities or tedium.

It is a critical foundation of a democratic society. To be a citizen is not merely to belong to a society, to enjoy certain rights and privileges; it goes beyond the right to have an ID or passport and to vote in an election. It includes certain responsibilities to society, not least to your fellow citizens, and to the common life that we live.

Citizenship, in this sense, involves not just a status. It also involves a practice. And it can be judged according to a notion of excellence. There is a way to be a citizen or, to be precise, to be a good citizen. Of course, what bad or virtuous citizenship must mean naturally invites debate. But the August elections present an opportunity for Kenyans to take citizenship seriously. That must involve a number of things.

Political intelligence

First is the requirement of political intelligence. A good citizen must possess certain literacy about their political society and the people seeking elective positions and be prepared to cast their vote.

A good citizen isn’t apathetic, gullible or content to be a bystander on issues of public interest. They take part in debate, guided by knowledge, reason and fairness. They are prepared to listen to, and weigh, the available evidence and make sound decisions.

Secondly, courage. Citizenship isn’t a cerebral exercise. A good citizen is prepared to make tough decisions, willing to speak out and have a stand on pertinent issues in society. They are willing to speak truth to power and to break with received wisdom.

Lastly, commitment. When a good citizen acts, they do so not primarily to advance their own interests; they do what they consider as best for the common good. To regain pride in our citizenship, we need to be courageous enough not to vote in merchants of impunity and peddlers of corruption and men and women whose background we do not admire.

Personal sacrifices and compromises

We must elect leaders who are ready and willing to make personal sacrifices and compromises—if that is what the common good requires.

The good citizen is motivated by patriotism: A love for country, a loyalty to the community, a desire to make society better. How attainable is such an ideal? Is this the picture of an unrealistic conception? You’d hope not. But civic virtue of the sort I’ve described is, perhaps, most difficult to realise.

The conditions of good citizenship are becoming more elusive. The rise of fake news, disinformation and propaganda (particularly through social media) during this electioneering period has undermined a public debate regulated by reason and conducted with fidelity to the truth. With the rise of tribal kingpins leaders, patriotism has taken an illiberal overtone that leaves little room for diversity.

In our Digital Age, some of us want to give the impression of virtue rather than exhibit it more truly. Virtue need be seen, and modelled.

This is a time for us to reset. To critically re-examine those presenting themselves for elective positions. What sort of leaders do we desire for the next five years? It may just be the right time for us to take citizenship seriously again.



