Elders’ political shenanigans only serve to deepen ethnic nationalism 

In The Laughing Cry, Congolese writer Henri Lopes fictionalises Africa’s post-colonial experience. The novel parodies Africa’s confused management of her nationhood, the petty pursuits of the nascent middle class, the ideological obsessions of the intellectuals, and the murderous excesses of the dictators in power. The intrigues and obsessions of the actors are so absurd, one does not know whether to laugh or cry. The novel was published in 1982, but tragically even today, the intrigues and obsessions that characterise our national life are both the stuff of comedy and tragedy.

Take, for instance, the intrigues surrounding the anointing of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the spokesperson of the Mt Kenya region. Immediately afterwards, politicians from the east of the mountain declared the ceremony sacrilegious and null and void. In response, those from the west warned that either Kikuyu on the east of the mountain support Muturi’s ‘coronation’ or the two ethnically related groups part political ways.

So who will be next to cry foul? Will it be sub-tribes of the Embu insisting one of their own, not a Mbeere such as Muturi, should be the Mt Kenya spokesperson? When ethno-linguistic identity is the basis for political mobilisation, further fragmentation on those lines is the logical trajectory.

We saw the same shenanigans when a section of Kalenjin elders endorsed William Ruto as the spokesperson of the region and the dissension of another. This tragicomedy is replicated every now and then in other regions. One can be amused at these processions of people in traditional garb, chanting incantations, spraying magic potions to ward off evil spirits or going through the rituals of anointing a spokesperson. But this revival or invention of traditions in order to bind an ethnic group or related ethnic groups to an ethnic political agenda is raw, insidious and dangerous ethnic nationalism.

The position of spokesperson of an ethnic group or region is not provided for anywhere in the Constitution. On the contrary, the idea of tribal kingpins, euphemistically called spokespersons, and the ethnic mobilisation to that end, are diametrically opposed to the Constitution and the founding principles of the Kenyan nation-state.

While the Constitution recognises Kenya’s cultural diversity, it categorically states that political mobilisation shall be on the basis of “communities of interest’. In other words, people organising on the basis of class or ideology so as to advance their policy interests.

The Constitution protects the right of a citizen to live and own property anywhere in the country. A major flaw in our constitutional architecture is that county boundaries coincide with those of our pre-colonial nations. But the Constitution envisages counties as administrative units governed by principles determined by the Constitution, not as ethnic fiefdoms.

So, for instance, just because, at this point in time, certain communities are a majority in Kiambu and Kisumu, for example, does not mean that those counties belong to them. They belong to all those of every ethno-linguistic heritage who reside there today and those who will do so in the future. The idea then of invoking traditions of an ethnic group in choosing a spokesperson of an area in which multi-ethnicism is a fact or is envisaged, is discriminatory and expressly against the Constitution.

Elders’ councils, if freed from tribal politics, can play a crucial role in building and cementing our fragile sense of nationhood. For instance, they can begin to focus on similarities in the traditions of different ethnicities instead of the differences. They can revive or invent customs in which all ethnic groups could participate, and thus begin the building of a national culture. Councils of elders can also be a crucial force against degrading, oppressive and harmful traditional customs that are prohibited by our laws or the Constitution such as female genital mutilation and child marriages.

Advise government

Additionally, elders’ councils can provide platforms, and mobilise funds, to support the youth in the creation of fashion, music or cuisine inspired by our cultural heritage. Finally and importantly, the different elders’ councils could form an advisory body, similar but not identical to the Afghan Loya Jirga, to give non-binding advice to the government on national social and political issues at a biennial conference.

In 1963, Kenya agreed to become independent as a unitary nation-state, not as various ethnic nations. We can either utilise whatever political and cultural resources we have to build a unitary multiethnic nation in which citizenship, not ethnicity, becomes the primary marker of an individual’s identity, or we can rethink our unitary model of nationhood and consider a loose federation of ethnic states. If we choose the former, then cultural intuitions like councils of elders and our politics, both which promote ethnic nationalism, must be reinvented to that end. But we cannot have our cake and eat it too.